The Time Machine lets you instantly test and visualize scheduled subscription behavior
Say you want to bill your customers on the
9th of every month, irrespective of when they sign up. Worried about double invoicing or proration? Test your configuration in seconds.
Select your billing date
Pick a date when you want to bill your customers, and configure your proration rules.
Create subscriptions and simulate
Create subscriptions across different states, different dates, different customers.
Run the Time Machine
Move the Time Machine to a future date,
sit back, and relax.
Observe the changes
Watch subscription and invoice changes unravel themselves, as the Time Machine works its magic
What can you do with the Time Machine?
- Test billing integration code with Chargebee’s APIs and webhooks.
- Simulate simple as well as complex billing rules across your subscription lifecycle.
- Train your team on how Chargebee works to handle your billing and subscriptions.
Test more scenarios with the Chargebee
Time Machine:
-
Changes in Subscription StateTrials to Activations, Renewals to Cancellations, you can test if subscription states change correctly over time.
-
Configurable Billing and Proration RulesEvaluate billing configurations, subscription alignment, charges and proration, invoice generation, and more.
-
Dunning ManagementAssess timely payment retries and contextual retry emails, for every failed attempt to charge a card.
-
Invoice and Credit ActionsIs the right invoice generated at the right time? Check if the invoice state changes correctly during various events.
Your billing component should not embarrass you. It should work.
Under any circumstance. At any time.
Get into the DeLorean and give our Time Machine a spin